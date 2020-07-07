The July 4 front-page article “Raging fires, record heat in Siberia signal peril” reported on the perfect environmental-global warming storm of disappearing Arctic ice that not only no longer reflects the sun’s radiation but also reveals the melting permafrost that burns and releases carbon dioxide, and will eventually release up to 1,600 billion metric tons of carbon now trapped beneath.

The 1,600 billion metric tons are almost twice the amount of greenhouse gases already trapped in our atmosphere. Our collective political leadership needs to focus on the disruption, dislocation and poverty of our children and grandchildren living in permanently flooded cities, with disrupted necessities, searing Venus-like summer temperatures, and dozens of devastating tornadoes and Category 6 hurricanes. Like the novel coronavirus, global warming doesn’t care that we’re not prepared.

Ed Houry, Fairfax