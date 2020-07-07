The 1,600 billion metric tons are almost twice the amount of greenhouse gases already trapped in our atmosphere. Our collective political leadership needs to focus on the disruption, dislocation and poverty of our children and grandchildren living in permanently flooded cities, with disrupted necessities, searing Venus-like summer temperatures, and dozens of devastating tornadoes and Category 6 hurricanes. Like the novel coronavirus, global warming doesn’t care that we’re not prepared.
Ed Houry, Fairfax