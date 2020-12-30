Ms. Quick, according to Reuters, was “embedded in China’s disease control agency” and trained “field epidemiologists deployed to the epicenter of outbreaks to help track, investigate and contain diseases.” She was pulled out of China in July 2019.
No investigation of the Trump administration or the tragic spread of the coronavirus is complete without including the shortsighted decision to remove a CDC specialist whose expertise could have sounded a global coronavirus alarm months earlier.
The current president blames China for the coronavirus, conveniently ignoring his own administration’s numerous actions over time that weakened the CDC. Political decisions cost the world an irreplaceable chance to defeat, or at least contain, the coronavirus’s wrath.
Paul B. Watlington, Arlington