Mr. Krasnov claims Memorial has systematically broken the laws about “foreign agents,” e.g., by not putting the label “foreign agent” on its publications. His demand for closure lists Memorial’s Human Rights Center, its archives, its 40,000-book library and its museum. According to Alexander Cherkasov, the center’s director, Memorial’s 74 regional groups are not mentioned.
The document claims that Memorial has received donations from abroad, conducted political activity and “circulated opinions about governmental decisions.”
Moscow lawyer Tatiana Glushkova and other Russians rejected the whole case against Memorial and made the important point that its actions had no victims.
On Oct. 14, several dozen unnamed men with covered faces broke into Memorial’s Moscow office and tried to prevent the showing of a film about the famine in Soviet Ukraine that killed roughly 4 million people in the 1930s. They then held everyone in the building for six hours, forcing them to fill out official forms.
This situation needs vigorous denunciation, including from foreign governments. That might be the only way to prevent the forced closure of an internationally renowned organization with a stunning record of achievement.
Peter Reddaway, McLean
The writer is author of
“The Dissidents.”
Mark Kramer, Cambridge, Mass.
The writer is director of Cold War
Studies at Harvard University.
Joshua Rubenstein, Cambridge, Mass.
The writer is an associate at the Davis Center for Russian & Eurasian Studies at Harvard University.
Benjamin Nathans, Philadelphia
The writer is an associate professor of history at the University of Pennsylvania.