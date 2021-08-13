Clean Hands isn’t limited to traffic tickets and parking fines, either. Residents who owe more than $100 in utility or tax payments are also barred from applying for licenses and permits.
Luckily, a bill recently introduced by D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) would address all aspects of how Clean Hands targets lower-income Washingtonians. The Clean Hands Certification Equity Amendment Act would raise the debt limit — from just $100 to $5,000 — and limit the types of debt that count toward that limit. Driver’s licenses would no longer be subject to Clean Hands. In doing so, the bill would ensure that entrepreneurship — as well as the opportunity for people to get back up on their feet — remains in reach, regardless of income or ward.
Alex Montgomery, Arlington
The writer is city policy associate
at the Institute for Justice.