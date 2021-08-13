D.C.’s predatory fines-and-fees practices don’t just keep residents from renewing driver’s licenses [“Disparities of D.C. ticketing,” front page, Aug. 8]. Thanks to D.C.’s restrictive “Clean Hands” law — which makes it impossible to obtain any license or permit issued by D.C. government if the applicant owes more than just $100 in fines and fees — people are also stopped from applying for business and occupational licenses that are often needed to start a business or to get a job. This keeps the most financially vulnerable members of our community from escaping the city’s fines-and-fees trap.

Clean Hands isn’t limited to traffic tickets and parking fines, either. Residents who owe more than $100 in utility or tax payments are also barred from applying for licenses and permits.

Luckily, a bill recently introduced by D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) would address all aspects of how Clean Hands targets lower-income Washingtonians. The Clean Hands Certification Equity Amendment Act would raise the debt limit — from just $100 to $5,000 — and limit the types of debt that count toward that limit. Driver’s licenses would no longer be subject to Clean Hands. In doing so, the bill would ensure that entrepreneurship — as well as the opportunity for people to get back up on their feet — remains in reach, regardless of income or ward.

Alex Montgomery, Arlington

The writer is city policy associate
at the Institute for Justice.