Eugene Robinson’s excellent short history of murderous White mobs in Atlanta, East St. Louis, Chester (Pa.) and Chicago, “It was much more than Tulsa” [op-ed, June 1], made me recall a history of White Oklahomans in the Tulsa-Osage County region who systematically murdered Osage Indian tribal members who were reaping large profits from oil deposits on their land. These murders occurred in the early 1920s and were the subject of David Grann’s book “Killers of the Flower Moon.” That was another shameful and tragic saga, similar to 1921 Greenwood area of Tulsa, of how White citizens could not tolerate minorities’ affluence and, after committing those atrocities, successfully covered up their felonies for decades, according to Mr. Grann, with the complicity of elected and sworn White officials.