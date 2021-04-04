Microstamping is a ballistics technology that allows law enforcement to quickly and accurately link bullet cartridge casings found at crime scenes back to the gun that fired them and the dealer that sold it. A mechanism in the gun imprints a unique microscopic code onto each cartridge as a bullet is fired.
Microstamping technology is ready to be used, but gun manufacturers are resisting this common-sense tool. It is up to state legislatures to help make widespread microstamping a reality. Microstamping would save lives, improve our justice system’s ability to identify and hold people accountable for crimes, reduce the potential for life-altering wrongful convictions caused by human error and reduce gun violence as a whole.
Tim Carey, Washington
The writer is a staff attorney for the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.