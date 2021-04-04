The March 28 Metro article “Panel criticizes D.C.’s crime lab” highlighted concerning inaccuracies within D.C.’s crime lab. The errors in the ballistics analysis contributed to a grand jury indictment and influenced the due process of two people in the criminal justice system. These findings underscore the need for increased oversight to protect against bias and subjective analysis and the need for improvements in how bullet casings left at crime scenes can be traced back to the specific firearm that fired them. 

Microstamping is a ballistics technology that allows law enforcement to quickly and accurately link bullet cartridge casings found at crime scenes back to the gun that fired them and the dealer that sold it. A mechanism in the gun imprints a unique microscopic code onto each cartridge as a bullet is fired.

Microstamping technology is ready to be used, but gun manufacturers are resisting this common-sense tool. It is up to state legislatures to help make widespread microstamping a reality. Microstamping would save lives, improve our justice system’s ability to identify and hold people accountable for crimes, reduce the potential for life-altering wrongful convictions caused by human error and reduce gun violence as a whole.

Tim Carey, Washington

The writer is a staff attorney for the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.