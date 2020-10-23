Regarding Courtland Milloy’s Oct. 21 Metro column, “Documentary examines white supremacy in U.S.”:  

I am a child of Holocaust survivors who emigrated here with my family looking for freedom, justice and a safe haven from anti-Semitism and racism. The chant of the Charlottesville demonstrators was not only “You will not replace us.” It was also “Jews will not replace us.” Their grievance was against Jewish capitalists who were presumably promoting the immigration of low-skilled Hispanic workers replacing working-class Whites by accepting lower wages for their labor.

Anti-Semitism continues to be minimized, if not ignored, in our national conversation about justice and equal rights. Jews have always been in the forefront of fighting for civil rights for all our people. At the same time, hate crimes against Jews, proportionate to our number, exceed those against all other minorities. That this is played down, if not invisible, in the general media, and that anti-Semitism is now on the rise on both the left and the right, leaves me perplexed and dispirited.

Helen West, Washington