Anti-Semitism continues to be minimized, if not ignored, in our national conversation about justice and equal rights. Jews have always been in the forefront of fighting for civil rights for all our people. At the same time, hate crimes against Jews, proportionate to our number, exceed those against all other minorities. That this is played down, if not invisible, in the general media, and that anti-Semitism is now on the rise on both the left and the right, leaves me perplexed and dispirited.
Helen West, Washington