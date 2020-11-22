Infection rates among states and localities vary widely. North Dakota’s infection rate per capita since the pandemic began is twice that of neighboring Minnesota. Factors that may account for such variation include cooler weather, superspreader events, public attitudes around personal freedom and social responsibility, political messaging, and leadership around infection controls.
Nobody wants to further inflame partisanship around the pandemic-related health measures or withhold funds from people for local infection trends over which they have no control. Still, it would be fiscally responsible for Congress and the incoming administration to craft legislation that takes account of the relationship between infection rates and the resilience of any economic recovery.
Keith Kozloff, Takoma Park
It should be sufficiently disgraceful that in the beginning of a global pandemic, the Trump administration pawned what rightfully should have been a federal response off on the states. To little surprise and armed with what amounted to more bravado than scientific guidance, 50 states were left to fend to their own devices.
Now, with a quarter-million dead and more than 12 million infected in the United States, President Trump refuses to share Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data with the president-elect. Does Mr. Trump’s arrogance and hubris border on treason? There’s plenty of room for discussion regarding this.
Louis Krupnick, Silver Spring