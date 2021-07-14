Mr. Hiatt also brought up the fairness doctrine. Conservatives despised this regulation when it applied to broadcast media, so it would be the height of irony if they supported its use to regulate social media. Instead of a lawsuit to press his “First Amendment rights” against a private company — which is sort of oxymoronic by definition — Mr. Trump can simply issue a public apology for abusing these social media platforms, which led to the violent insurrection of Jan. 6. A sincere apology could get him reinstated faster than a lengthy lawsuit, which, in all likelihood, will fail.