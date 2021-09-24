Anyone who participated in or approved this mistreatment should be fired. If they cannot be fired, they should be transferred to positions where they will never have contact with humans again.
Elsa Clark, Glen Burnie
I am horrified (but not surprised) by the images of Haitian people being rounded up by Border Patrol cops wielding whips. This reminds me of the racist history of the United States: the early slave patrols, the Fugitive Slave Act that authorized everyone to capture escaping enslaved people, Franklin D. Roosevelt turning away Jewish refugees and sending them back to the Nazis. The U.S. government has abused Haiti for decades, occupying it from 1915 to 1934, stigmatizing Haitians as carriers of HIV and incarcerating them at Guantánamo under the guise of public health, supporting dictators, destroying its rice production, creating zones where people are employed at non-livable pay and scarfing up millions in aid intended for earthquake survivors. We need a global Haitian Lives Matter raising hell to stop this.
Karyn Pomerantz, College Park