Typically, though, Mr. Hurd does not specify which aspects of President Biden’s agenda are so “far-left” as to be “out of touch with most Americans.” What is Mr. Hurd talking about: keeping small businesses and their employees afloat until the pandemic is under control; expanding access to affordable health care; a minimum wage above the poverty level; an effort that both modernizes America’s infrastructure and puts millions of people to work; and a determined attempt to reverse the climate changes that threaten life on this planet? Which of these does Mr. Hurd oppose? Where is the polling that “most Americans” oppose them?

Mr. Hurd is among the more rational members of the Republican Party; if even he can’t avoid sliding into ideological canards, it’s going to be a long two years until the midterms.

George Chuzi, McLean

Maryland has eight congressional districts; seven sent Democrats to the House. Only one, the 1st District, which includes the Eastern Shore, voted for a Republican.

On the Eastern Shore, the two counties culturally and physically closer to Washington, Kent and Talbot counties, voted Democratic. The core of the Republican votes is in Caroline and Queen Anne’s counties, on the border with Delaware, and Worcester County, which includes Ocean City, Berlin and the rural southern part. These three latter counties have a common characteristic: More than 80 percent of the population is White and, if you exclude Ocean City, their population is predominantly rural. To believe that these people vote Republican because they are racists or pro-life is an absurd simplification. They do not feel included among the Democratic Party priorities, which makes them easy prey for the misrepresentation proposed by the Republican Party.

For the red Eastern Shore voters, the Second Amendment should not be questioned — which is also the position of all Democrats I know in the Eastern Shore, where arms are actively used for hunting — but very few of them would oppose smart regulations aimed at protecting their families and children from unhinged shooters. They understand the challenges climate change represents for rural production, fishing and tourism, the region’s main economic activities. Still, they want to participate and have their opinions equally respected in the discussion of regulations. Aren’t we all in agreement with this?

At the root of red votes is the prejudice within the Democratic Party toward White rural voters, an unreasonable, unsmart and ineffective position.