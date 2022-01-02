In 2008, I went to Boston with one of my daughters, a peace studies major, to hear Archbishop Tutu address a FOSNA/Sabeel Conference on the theme “The Apartheid paradigm: how does it apply to Palestine-Israel?” Frankly, I went more to see this amazing man than to hear the content of his speech. The speakers were informative and painted a devastating picture of what occupation looks like and feels like. I was hooked on supporting Palestinian rights after I heard Archbishop Tutu state that the situation for the Palestinians was worse in many ways than the situation had been in South Africa during the apartheid years.