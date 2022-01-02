Regarding Redi Tlhabi’s Dec. 28 op-ed, “We must honor Tutu’s global struggle for justice”:

South African Redi Tlhabi referred to Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s commitment to ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. 

In 2008, I went to Boston with one of my daughters, a peace studies major, to hear Archbishop Tutu address a FOSNA/Sabeel Conference on the theme “The Apartheid paradigm: how does it apply to Palestine-Israel?” Frankly, I went more to see this amazing man than to hear the content of his speech. The speakers were informative and painted a devastating picture of what occupation looks like and feels like. I was hooked on supporting Palestinian rights after I heard Archbishop Tutu state that the situation for the Palestinians was worse in many ways than the situation had been in South Africa during the apartheid years.

The United States and Britain finally joined the effort to boycott and isolate South Africa to force an end to its system of apartheid. We’ve waited long enough to be convinced that the Palestinian situation is equally devastating to a people.  

Courtney Petersen, Washington