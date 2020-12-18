There are arguments to be made that the government should not mandate mask-wearing and that kids be allowed to go back to school. But Mr. Good isn’t making those arguments when he calls the pandemic a “hoax.” He is lying.
Gary Anthes, Arlington
There are arguments to be made that the government should not mandate mask-wearing and that kids be allowed to go back to school. But Mr. Good isn’t making those arguments when he calls the pandemic a “hoax.” He is lying.
Gary Anthes, Arlington
The lastest: Live updates on coronavirus
Coronavirus maps: Cases and deaths in the U.S. | Cases and deaths worldwide
Vaccine tracker: See how many doses will be available in your state
What you need to know: What you need to know about the vaccines | Tracking vaccine doses by state | Covid-19 symptoms guide | Coronavirus etiquette | Your life at home | Personal finance guide | Make your own fabric mask | Follow all of our coronavirus coverage and sign up for our free newsletter.
How to help: Your community | Seniors | Restaurants | Keep at-risk people in mindShow More