Regarding the Dec. 15 Metro article “Future Va. lawmaker doubts the pandemic”:

Quibbling over whether the coronavirus is a “pandemic” or just a “virus,” as Bob Good, a Republican recently elected to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, did recently, is embarrassingly beside the point. Maybe we should ask the families and friends of the 300,000 Americans who have died from it this year what they call it. 

There are arguments to be made that the government should not mandate mask-wearing and that kids be allowed to go back to school. But Mr. Good isn’t making those arguments when he calls the pandemic a “hoax.” He is lying. 

Gary AnthesArlington