Such talk in an autocratic country undoubtedly would lead to arrest, at best, and maybe just disappearance, poisoning or dismemberment. In the resultant post-coup dictatorship of their choice, the rest of us better watch what we say, as there will be no room for loyal opposition.
Can we sustain democracy in the United States? How long will it take to recover from the lies and hypocrisy of the past 4½ years?
Barry H. Epstein, Silver Spring
Given his language and behavior regarding insurrection and coup, Michael Flynn, former president Donald Trump’s onetime national security adviser, should not have his retirement funded by taxpayer dollars.
Jean Voss, Nokesville