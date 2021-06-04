Regarding Dana Milbank’s June 2 Wednesday Opinion column, “The GOP’s backward point of view”:

How ironic that Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell and others addressing a QAnon gathering in Texas wished that the United States were more like Myanmar, Russia and other autocracies, and that an armed insurrection would restore former president Donald Trump to the White House. Able to speak freely without consequence because of our Constitution and First Amendment, they were able to promote an armed insurrection and a coup. Is this an indictable conspiracy? Apparently not — unless they actually incite the takeover that they are proposing.

Such talk in an autocratic country undoubtedly would lead to arrest, at best, and maybe just disappearance, poisoning or dismemberment. In the resultant post-coup dictatorship of their choice, the rest of us better watch what we say, as there will be no room for loyal opposition.

Can we sustain democracy in the United States? How long will it take to recover from the lies and hypocrisy of the past 4½ years?

Barry H. Epstein, Silver Spring

Given his language and behavior regarding insurrection and coup, Michael Flynn, former president Donald Trump’s onetime national security adviser, should not have his retirement funded by taxpayer dollars.

Jean Voss, Nokesville