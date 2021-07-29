Jewish tradition (Ethics of the Fathers, 5:17) refers to an argument made in bad faith as one of “Korach and his followers,” as in the argument in Chapter 16 of the Book of Numbers, which was not really between Korach and Moses but rather Korach demagoguing his cause with his followers. So, I do not think we should refer to a “fight between” infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.); it is rather Mr. Paul demagoguing his cause to promote his personal power at the expense of the American people.