In addition to water main upgrades, we need a holistic, countywide plan to mitigate avoidable catastrophic flooding like what occurred on July 8, 2019, that destroyed homes and local Westover shops. I applaud the county’s “Flood Resilient” stakeholder initiative and learned we have to attack this problem on multiple fronts. How about more carefully enforcing Arlington’s “by-rights” development zoning codes, for one? My neighbors and our civic association raised grave concerns about a proposed plan to develop five $1.7 million homes on two heavily treed lots uphill from the storm water system that serves Westover. We questioned lot frontage measurements, severely reduced permeable surface, jamming a cul-de-sac midblock, clear-cutting dozens of old-growth trees, viability of a complicated water-cistern system, and not bringing a county drain and easement up to code. We were told the project met code and we had no case for closer scrutiny by the zoning board.