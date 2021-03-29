The county board flagrantly allowed demolition of the 1850s pre-Civil War house and hospital and site. The board could have waited until after the public hearing when Arlington residents could have spoken and heard testimony. The board broke trust with Arlington voters.
The board, in cahoots with the property owner, accelerated the demolition to head off local historic designation that would have prevented demolition. More than 1,400 people, including me, signed a petition urging historic preservation and a park at Febrey; the Arlington Historical Society and the Arlington Parks and Recreation Commission both supported this action. The voice of Arlington residents was clear that they wanted this place as a park with a historic house, but the bulldozers and the developer’s money spoke louder than the people.
John Reeder, Arlington