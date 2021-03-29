The demolition of the historic Febrey-Lothrop House in Arlington the week of March 21, despite the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board ruling unanimously three months ago that it merited historic preservation, and despite the Arlington County Board’s upcoming April 17 public hearing to approve historic preservation, is another good example of the county board’s subservience to developers who can do pretty much whatever they want without regard to community interests. The house has been vacant since the estate owner’s death several years ago, so what was the hurry to demolish a house loaded with Civil War history except to circumvent preservation? Are there remains of Civil War soldiers buried on the property or Civil War artifacts inside the house? We will never know.

The county board flagrantly allowed demolition of the 1850s pre-Civil War house and hospital and site. The board could have waited until after the public hearing when Arlington residents could have spoken and heard testimony. The board broke trust with Arlington voters.

The board, in cahoots with the property owner, accelerated the demolition to head off local historic designation that would have prevented demolition. More than 1,400 people, including me, signed a petition urging historic preservation and a park at Febrey; the Arlington Historical Society and the Arlington Parks and Recreation Commission both supported this action. The voice of Arlington residents was clear that they wanted this place as a park with a historic house, but the bulldozers and the developer’s money spoke louder than the people.

John Reeder, Arlington 