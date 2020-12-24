Last week, Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) introduced a bill to rename Arlington House, the Robert E. Lee Memorial, to remove the Confederate general’s name. This is long overdue.

Arlington began as a plantation tended by enslaved Africans. In 1864, it became a military cemetery, a segregated one, reserving a section for Black soldiers and freedmen. It is the final resting place for more than 3,800 of these veterans. The contrast — the mansion owned by and named after the enslaver Lee, looming over the graves of Black men and women who fought and died to defend American ideals —  could not be starker.

The uprisings for racial justice demonstrated the time for honoring Confederates with glorious memorials is over. It should have been in 1972, when Congress renamed the Custis-Lee Mansion after its infamous owner. More than 3 million people annually visit Arlington National Cemetery’s rolling hills to pay respect to those who gave their lives for their country. As it stands, the mansion is a “do not enter” sign for Black visitors and an offense to Black veterans interred there. Confederate monuments are coming down across the country. It is time to remove this one from this most hallowed ground.

Rob Vessels, Washington

The writer is Sierra Club Military Outdoors campaign manager.