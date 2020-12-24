The uprisings for racial justice demonstrated the time for honoring Confederates with glorious memorials is over. It should have been in 1972, when Congress renamed the Custis-Lee Mansion after its infamous owner. More than 3 million people annually visit Arlington National Cemetery’s rolling hills to pay respect to those who gave their lives for their country. As it stands, the mansion is a “do not enter” sign for Black visitors and an offense to Black veterans interred there. Confederate monuments are coming down across the country. It is time to remove this one from this most hallowed ground.
Rob Vessels, Washington
The writer is Sierra Club Military Outdoors campaign manager.