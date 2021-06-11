We applaud the Trust for Public Land (TPL) for adding a measure of equity in its annual assessment. Arlington scored 71 out of 100 on its equity score, but this score overstates equity in county park resources. Parts of Arlington’s park system are oversubscribed and impervious, and limit access to those with permits — qualities that do not affect the TPL’s equity score. These qualities, however, are central to evaluating equity because they often deprive urban, low-income and minority residents of the benefits from nature enjoyed by wealthier, suburban residents, as happens to be the case in Arlington.

In 2020, the Arlington County Civic Federation and Arlington Analytics studied equity in Arlington’s unpermitted, pervious, green park spaces, identified by a county survey as top priority needs. The study found residents in lower-income neighborhoods, Asian neighborhoods and higher-density areas have particularly poor access to open public green spaces.

Arlington’s high TPL scores mask a park policy that will not address inequities. Arlington lacks any proposed funding for parkland acquisition and emphasizes expansion of parks in areas with good existing access to nature. Enhancing the TPL’s equity score emphasizing green spaces could motivate cities to invest in public open space, which benefit residents of all socio-demographic groups and physical abilities — the most inherently equitable types of spaces any park can have.

Jesse Boeding, Jon Huntley and Kari Klaus, Arlington

The writers authored a background white paper, “Arlington’s Equity in Open Public Space,” as volunteers
with the Parks and Recreation Committee of the Arlington County Civic Federation and Arlington Analytics.