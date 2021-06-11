In 2020, the Arlington County Civic Federation and Arlington Analytics studied equity in Arlington’s unpermitted, pervious, green park spaces, identified by a county survey as top priority needs. The study found residents in lower-income neighborhoods, Asian neighborhoods and higher-density areas have particularly poor access to open public green spaces.
Arlington’s high TPL scores mask a park policy that will not address inequities. Arlington lacks any proposed funding for parkland acquisition and emphasizes expansion of parks in areas with good existing access to nature. Enhancing the TPL’s equity score emphasizing green spaces could motivate cities to invest in public open space, which benefit residents of all socio-demographic groups and physical abilities — the most inherently equitable types of spaces any park can have.
Jesse Boeding, Jon Huntley and Kari Klaus, Arlington
The writers authored a background white paper, “Arlington’s Equity in Open Public Space,” as volunteers
with the Parks and Recreation Committee of the Arlington County Civic Federation and Arlington Analytics.