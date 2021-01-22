Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place of another 400,000 souls. I attended a burial there recently and was also moved as I looked around and saw what seemed to be innumerable grave stones.
I would encourage any who take lightly the great losses of this past year to visit the cemetery. The big difference is that so many of this past year’s losses could have been avoided. As we begin this year, may it be with newfound resolve to do our part to arrest the coronavirus plague.
David Van Duzer, Arlington