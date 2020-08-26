I applaud Ms. Dehghani-Tafti for seeking legal action to remove this unusual and unnecessary impediment to her doing her work. No other commonwealth’s attorney in Virginia has been saddled with this additional requirement. There is no precedent for the court doing this.
The Arlington Circuit Court needs to rescind its foray into politics and apologize to Ms. Dehghani-Tafti. Give her back the prosecutorial discretion of her office now.
Joan K. McDermott, Arlington
Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti’s legal action raises unique separation-of-powers issues. It has been long established in the Virginia Constitution and held under common law that prosecutors have broad discretion in which cases to bring or dismiss. In only extreme circumstances, the court must agree.
What’s happening here is the court is expanding its authority through a sweeping order, applicable in all cases, nullifying the prosecutor’s discretionary authority and crossing the well-established line under the separation of powers. It interferes with the executive’s authority, and it interferes with our balance of government.
I’ll be most interested if the Supreme Court intervenes, but the General Assembly isn’t waiting around. Pending before the legislature in this special session is legislation to make clear a court shall grant a prosecutor’s motion to dismiss a charge unless the court finds the motion was made because of bribery or animus toward the victim. No more shenanigans. But the Supreme Court could clear up any ambiguity among its courts well in advance to avoid further damage.
Patrick Hope, Arlington
The writer, a Democrat, represents Arlington in the Virginia House of Delegates.