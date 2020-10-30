As federal prosecutors with decades of experience, we feel it necessary to express our disfavor of recent actions and comments by Attorney General William P. Barr. These are our own views and clearly do not represent those of the Justice Department we work for or the leadership of our offices. We can no longer be silent. We believe Mr. Barr is wrong to question without evidence the fairness of the upcoming election. We believe Mr. Barr’s order to law enforcement to clear protesters from Lafayette Square and the manner in which it was done were outrageous. We also believe that Mr. Barr’s comments that quarantining because of the novel coronavirus was “other than slavery . . . the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history” were misguided, incorrect and insulting.