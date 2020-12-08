These skills are well-demonstrated in her role as a founding member of the Climate Leadership Council. This bipartisan group advocates a carbon tax-and-dividend plan as a way to let market signals shift our energy use to cleaner sources. Such a bill is pending in Congress. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, imposes an increasing fee on carbon at its source — i.e., mine, well or port — and the proceeds are remitted per capita to households in the form of monthly dividends. Economic studies concluded that this approach will greatly reduce carbon emissions and boost the economy. This legislation receives praise across economic, business and ideological spectra.
As treasury secretary, Ms. Yellen can use her extraordinary skills and experience to bring a carbon tax-and-dividend plan across the finish line.
Michael N. Wilcove, Rockville