Whether they constitute conventional concepts of infrastructure is not a pertinent issue. The relevant issues are, one, whether movement forward in these areas is something that should be done in the next five to 10 years to meet appropriate economic and national security goals of the United States, and, two, for any of them that meet that test, whether they are goals that the private sector will achieve on its own in the time frames required or whether they will require federal government support. The question of how best to pay for federal government support, if that is what is called for, is a separate issue and should be taken up only after the matters raised above have been decided.