As the former director general of the Swiss-based International Organization for Migration (IOM), I can add useful context to these successful ventures. The India airlift was one part of a larger U.N. Gulf War evacuation led by IOM, in which more than 400,000 migrant workers, mostly from Asia, returned (to many countries) before the war started.
The Saigon airlift was remarkable, and it was augmented by one of the largest sea evacuation efforts in history. Unforgettable was the ship flotilla led by Richard Armitage from Vietnamese waters to Manila Bay. Approximately 140,000 people left Vietnam at Saigon’s fall and were immediately processed under the attorney general’s parole authority for resettlement in the United States.
Mr. Lane listed risk factors that will make evacuations from Afghanistan dangerous and risky. That is true of all crisis response situations. But, with a well-planned effort, such as was developed for the Gulf War evacuations, these risk factors can usually be mitigated and managed. One caution: Do not regard the response to Afghanistan solely as a U.S. response; it should be considered a response of the willing.
James N. Purcell, Columbia
President Biden took bold and courageous steps to end our 20 years of futility in Afghanistan. Mr. Biden certainly knew there would be blowback but did the right thing regardless.
The abject collapse of the Afghan army coupled with the flight of the Afghan leadership only emphasizes the pointlessness of trying to create a modern nation out of a feudal backwater. The British failed, the Russians failed and now we have shown that we were overly ambitious as well.
Afghanistan’s almost instant implosion could not have been anticipated. The Biden administration quite reasonably assumed there would be sufficient time for an orderly withdrawal. When the situation deteriorated almost overnight, Mr. Biden quickly responded, inserting 6,000 troops to manage the chaos.
The fall of Kabul and the plight of those Afghans who adopted the ways of modern civilization are truly tragic, and it is our hope that as many as possible will be rescued. But this tragedy is not Mr. Biden’s, and it is disgusting to see all those who are far from blameless themselves piling on at a time when we need to support our president, our military, our diplomats and all those who are trying desperately to mop up the mess Mr. Biden inherited.
Dick Boulton, Ellicott City
When we elected President Biden, we thought we’d get a dramatic upgrade in truthful behavior. Not so.
When Bob Woodward asked why then-President Donald Trump didn’t warn Americans of the danger of the coronavirus, he said, “I didn’t want to create a panic.” His refusal to tell the truth and take action cost the lives of thousands who ignored the pandemic on his advice. Now, we hear a similar excuse from Mr. Biden.
When asked why he didn’t start the Afghan evacuation sooner, he said, “because the Afghan government and its supporters discouraged us from organizing a mass exodus to avoid triggering, as they said, ‘a crisis of confidence.’ ” So, to avoid a panic, Mr. Biden delayed the evacuation he knew was inevitable, likely costing the lives of thousands of Afghan allies who are now trapped in Taliban-controlled towns and can no longer be saved. There’s no improvement in the Oval Office when truth-based action remains AWOL.
Jay Lynch, Upper St. Clair, Pa.