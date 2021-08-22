The fall of Kabul and the plight of those Afghans who adopted the ways of modern civilization are truly tragic, and it is our hope that as many as possible will be rescued. But this tragedy is not Mr. Biden’s, and it is disgusting to see all those who are far from blameless themselves piling on at a time when we need to support our president, our military, our diplomats and all those who are trying desperately to mop up the mess Mr. Biden inherited.