Kudos to Fairfax County for its rapid, creative, responsive actions to preserve the historical River Farm property being sold by the American Horticultural Society. [“Commission approves new rules to preserve River Farm,” Metro, March 19]. Compare this with the dismay of Arlington County residents, whose pleas to save the historical Febrey-Lothrop House and property from developers have been rebuffed at every turn. Citizen protests continue as Arlington County stalls and turns an intentionally deaf ear. Shame.