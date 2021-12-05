Ms. Braunstein failed to consider reasons for why students are struggling that might not be in the control of the school system, related to housing, health or work. GreatSchools.org, the site she mentioned as providing parental support, often uses only test scores as the measure for student success. I sent my daughters to a school that was a 5/10 on GreatSchools (in Montgomery County), and yet they had an amazing experience with diverse students.
Ms. Braunstein was correct that change in education is not easy. Yet the changes she recommended will not fix Baltimore or any school system. Because as Ms. Burris noted in her article, they didn’t fix New Orleans, either.
John Seelke, Silver Spring