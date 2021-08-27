Despite a “ban the box” provision, Maryland law leaves wide gaps in protection. Prospective graduate students must answer CHQs, and undergraduates may face them at later stages of the admissions process. The relationship between CHQs and admissions decisions has become more subjective and less transparent. Research suggests the rejection rate for applicants who disclose a felony conviction may be as much as 2.5 times higher than that of non-disclosing peers; Black students seem to be particularly vulnerable. But less measurable and potentially more important is the “chilling effect” CHQs have on applicants, many of whom give up when asked for detailed explanations and inaccessible court records.
CHQs are unnecessary relics, something the Common Application recognized when it eliminated them two years ago. Maryland should work to fix its ineffectual law, and the University of Maryland should lead the nation in attracting and retaining qualified students of all backgrounds.
Richard Hahn, College Park
The writer is a senior fellow
at the Niskanen Center.