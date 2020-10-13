In August, against the Texas Rangers, Mr. Tatis was joyful enough to inflate a seven-run lead in the eighth inning with a grand slam on a 3-0 count, then rub it in with a bat flip. Mr. Sheinin says that’s bringing joy back to baseball, and his analysis was a celebration of our trash culture of egoism, vanity and self-glorification. He is happy to relegate baseball’s “old guard” and “unwritten rules police,” as well as the rescue of old values, which I say include the elegance, grace and compassion of good sportsmanship.
Mr. Sheinin, instead, prefers bat-flipping, posing, self-congratulation, running up the score and gloating, and has celebrated this Trumpian disease for years. It’s what he calls making baseball fun again.
In 2011, he was recognized for his Post hagiography of the hair-flipping hot dog Bryce Harper. “Trust us,” gushed Mr. Sheinin. “You’re about to fall . . . for the Nationals’ newest star. . . . It is going to be silly, giddy, sloppy, head-over-heels love.” Gaak, maybe for you. Thank God Mr. Harper took his self-absorption, umpire-dissing and perpetual scowl to Philadelphia, and the Nats rode their old-school team spirit to a World Series championship, free from his “fun” attitude.
John Hall, Washington