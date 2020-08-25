More than 100 Black ballplayers made the big leagues by 1959. Not all possessed the skills of a Robinson — Jackie or Frank — but each endured similar and much-too-familiar racial indignities, both on the diamond and on the street — and not just in the minor leagues.
What a gracious gesture should MLB choose to honor some of these ballplayers who rose from segregated baseball through the minors and to “the show.” Vic Power, say, or Sam Jethroe or Elijah “Pumpsie” Green. To a man, they deserve such recognition for their roles in changing the game for the better. MLB, and the game itself, would be better for it as well.
Larry Moffi, Silver Spring
The writer is co-author, with Jonathan Kronstadt, of “Crossing the Line: Black Major Leaguers, 1947–1959.”