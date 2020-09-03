Obvious crimes and ethnic cleansing have been evident. But are these acts genocide? There is no indication that the Burmese leadership or people want the Rohingya to be eliminated, as Hitler did to the Jews in the Holocaust. Rather, they want them to leave Myanmar, in part because the Burmese erroneously believe Muslims threaten the dominant Buddhist culture of that state. Aung San Suu Kyi’s defense of her government’s actions at The Hague was both to placate her military co-authorities and with an eye on dominating the forthcoming elections in November.
Keeping up pressure on Myanmar on the Rohingya issue is important and necessary, and The Post took the right action. But is it genocide? The term should be more carefully used.
David I. Steinberg, Bethesda