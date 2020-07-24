David Von Drehle’s July 22 op-ed, “Don’t be afraid of cancel culture,” misread “cancel culture” as nothing more than another round in the battle of ideas. The intolerant left is not seeking a battle of views; they seek to erase opposing ideas.

As a centrist independent supporting former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, I’m alarmed by the extent of the left’s power on university campuses to censor speech and research and cancel people’s careers. The New York Times’s about-face on the op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) was a disgrace and showed who wielded authority at the Times: not experienced professionals upholding journalistic standards but younger journalists and social activists. 

Mr. Von Drehle stated that we have a glut of free expression. Yes, but not at leading universities or at formerly venerable institutions such as the New York Times. His description of circumstances on college campuses was startling naive. University professionals with views other than the cancelers’ are not snowflakes shying from intellectual battle. They are individuals being reprimanded, forced to resign or fired for pseudo-infractions of illiberal dogma. Mr. Von Drehle’s “nothing to see here” summary was negligently inaccurate. Be very concerned about cancel culture. The intolerant left does not want a debate. It is doing its best to cancel ideas and people’s livelihoods. 

John Connors, McLean