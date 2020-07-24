Mr. Von Drehle stated that we have a glut of free expression. Yes, but not at leading universities or at formerly venerable institutions such as the New York Times. His description of circumstances on college campuses was startling naive. University professionals with views other than the cancelers’ are not snowflakes shying from intellectual battle. They are individuals being reprimanded, forced to resign or fired for pseudo-infractions of illiberal dogma. Mr. Von Drehle’s “nothing to see here” summary was negligently inaccurate. Be very concerned about cancel culture. The intolerant left does not want a debate. It is doing its best to cancel ideas and people’s livelihoods.
John Connors, McLean