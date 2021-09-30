Richard Murray, Washington
When a sports hero as prominent as Bradley Beal says he is unvaccinated from the coronavirus, it goes beyond a personal decision. All the many who follow and admire him may think: If Bradley can do this, so can I. Thus, he plays a role not just in his own decision about covid-19 but also in the decisions of others.
There are other prominent sport figures who have not made their status with the vaccine clear, Lamar Jackson, for example. They, too, by their silence on the matter, are influencing others. What about their teammates who may lose games because of these athletes’ refusal to get vaccinated during these difficult times? We all need to be together in this fight against covid, especially those who influence others.
Jack Shilkret, Arnold