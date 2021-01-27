Mr. King’s style of not preparing for his interviews by reading the books or publishers’ press kits was unique, too, and could be disconcerting. His very first question of me — “Tell me in less than a minute, Dr. Restak: What is a brain?” — was probably the most challenging question I’ve ever been asked.
Today’s interviewers could learn a lot from studying and perhaps even copying Mr. King’s style. In most cases, listeners or viewers want to learn the opinions and thoughts of the interviewee rather than the interviewer.
Richard Restak, Washington