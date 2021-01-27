In two radio interviews and one television interview with Mr. King, what most impressed me was his poker face and nonjudgmental style. You never knew how he felt about any of the topics he asked you about. Even on subjects that you had reason to believe Mr. King held a strong opinion (interviewees do informal research on their interviewers, too), there were no tells that gave him away. In my second radio interview, I told him this. He chuckled and said his goal was not to intrude himself into the interview but find out everything he could about his subject of the evening: “This show tonight is about you, not me.”