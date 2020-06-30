Reading the June 27 front-page article “Pence puts a positive spin on pandemic response,” I was reminded of the countless times in my 72 years that I entered a store that had a notice: “No shirt. No shoes. No service.” 

Never did I witness, nor hear of or read about, an incident of one objecting or demanding entry in violation of those “rules.” 

So I sadly chuckle at those so offended by “Must wear a mask.” The difference: a president, vice president and other elected “leaders” who have no sense. 

Stephen Klatsky, Washington