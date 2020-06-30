So I sadly chuckle at those so offended by “Must wear a mask.” The difference: a president, vice president and other elected “leaders” who have no sense.
Stephen Klatsky, Washington
So I sadly chuckle at those so offended by “Must wear a mask.” The difference: a president, vice president and other elected “leaders” who have no sense.
Stephen Klatsky, Washington
The latest: Live updates in the U.S.
Coronavirus maps: Cases and deaths in the U.S. | Cases and deaths worldwide | Which states are reopening
What you need to know: Summertime activities & coronavirus | Your life at home | Personal finance guide | Make your own fabric mask | Follow all of our coronavirus coverage and sign up for our free newsletter.
How to help: Your community | Seniors | Restaurants | Keep at-risk people in mind
Have you been hospitalized for covid-19? Tell us whether you’ve gotten a bill.Show More