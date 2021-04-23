Unfortunately, that is exactly the type of argument being used by Whites, especially in the Republican Party, who have become skilled at playing the victim when it suits them politically, when they demonize groups of illegal immigrants as “rapists” and “murderers” or people protesting racial injustice as “rioters” and “looters.” It is used to resist a redistribution of equal opportunity and justice for people of color and Native Americans. There is systemic racism in the United States that needs to be corrected. The effects of this racism were perpetuated and have been handed down over hundreds of years. Reparations are due to people affected by it. An attempt by Whites and others of the privileged classes to deny this by equating their invented victimization at the hands of people of color to long-term systemic racism is outrageous. Our government owes damages to the people affected by racism.

David B. Nelson, Frederick

Ben Carson’s op-ed on equity pitted Americans against one another. But equity begins by joining together, believing in the potency of inclusion and building from a common bond.

Equity seeks to counter racist policies such as the emerging voter suppression laws — in Georgia and other states — that predominantly White men have created under the guise of protecting democracy. These laws target people of color, but they disproportionately hurt all of the more than 100 million Americans who have been living at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level since even before the pandemic. Nearly half of them are White.

It is freeing to acknowledge our past, to work in a beautiful multiracial coalition to repair the harms of a society that still does not work for all, and to have the clarity of heart and mind to see the humanity in all. It is a collective pursuit to design a just, fair society in which all can participate, prosper and reach their full potential.

Our nation is at a crossroads. An equitable, prosperous nation for all can be achieved only when our policymaking is commensurate with the scale of the challenges facing our society.

Michael McAfee, Oakland, Calif.

The writer is president and chief

executive of PolicyLink.

I had many issues with Ben Carson’s op-ed. I’ll mention two. First, he wrote, “Meanwhile, distributing government benefits and burdens based on the accident of race or gender is guaranteed to produce resentment among the disfavored group.” I agree. Who wouldn’t? But his next sentence, “In fact, this is already happening in the United States,” implies that this is something new, as if it hasn’t been happening for 400 years.

Second, it’s troubling that he wants the reader to accept that nothing should be done whatsoever to correct historic injustice because others have been unsuccessful. As proof, he cited attempts in other countries that have failed at such endeavors, but didn’t cite New Zealand. Mr. Carson wants to take the high moral ground of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s directive to judge people by their character. Does not character include the morals and ethics to consider past injustice? Or, is it moral and ethical to accept past racial injustice as would Emily Litella of “Saturday Night Live”: “Never mind.”