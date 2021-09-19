The article failed to note that the bipartisan infrastructure bill contains $8 billion for wildfire resilience on public and private lands alike. The reconciliation package approved by the House Agriculture Committee includes an additional $24 billion. This is above and beyond billions of dollars for a new Civilian Climate Corps to help accomplish this work.
These historic proposals demonstrate that the Biden administration and its allies in Congress are ready to move into action at the scale of the problem. We do not have a moment to lose.
Jad Daley, Alexandria
The writer is president and chief
executive of American Forests.