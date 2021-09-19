The Sept. 14 news article “Biden stresses climate action in visit to fire-ravaged West” called attention to President Biden’s tour of Western states being devastated by wildfires and the growing awareness that climate change is helping to fuel this crisis. Mr. Biden has correctly named the solution as equal parts action to slow climate change and climate-informed management to help our forests become more resilient. 

The article failed to note that the bipartisan infrastructure bill contains $8 billion for wildfire resilience on public and private lands alike. The reconciliation package approved by the House Agriculture Committee includes an additional $24 billion. This is above and beyond billions of dollars for a new Civilian Climate Corps to help accomplish this work. 

These historic proposals demonstrate that the Biden administration and its allies in Congress are ready to move into action at the scale of the problem. We do not have a moment to lose.

Jad Daley, Alexandria

The writer is president and chief
executive of American Forests.