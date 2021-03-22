Roosevelt went big, and it worked.
And yes, I too am concerned with the size of the current bill, but I think it will work for many reasons. Point is, let’s see how we come out on the other side before running around screaming, “The sky is falling.” By the way, the most-hated program in this bill in 1933, and which was ferociously, heatedly and down-and-dirty fought by Republicans was — wait for it — Social Security. Let’s look at history before anybody jumps to conclusions. Facts are stubborn.
Rich Scanlan, Towson