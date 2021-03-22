Regarding Michael Gerson’s March 16 op-ed, “Biden’s plan is far from a new New Deal”:

The American Rescue Plan is on par with Franklin D. Roosevelt’s bills between 1931 and 1939 to cope with conditions during the Great Depression. He literally put the country to work on a plethora of projects, including the Civilian Conservation Corps, in which my father had a job until he was drafted to fight in the war; the Civil Works Administration; Farm Security Administration; the National Industrial Recovery Act; and the granddaddy of them all, the Social Security Administration. This too was a “massive” bill in its time, and many people doubted it would work and thought that the country would go bankrupt. Didn’t happen. 

Roosevelt went big, and it worked. 

And yes, I too am concerned with the size of the current bill, but I think it will work for many reasons. Point is, let’s see how we come out on the other side before running around screaming, “The sky is falling.” By the way, the most-hated program in this bill in 1933, and which was ferociously, heatedly and down-and-dirty fought by Republicans was — wait for it — Social Security. Let’s look at history before anybody jumps to conclusions. Facts are stubborn.

Rich Scanlan, Towson