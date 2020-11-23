I was deputy legislative director for Rep. Bob Smith (R-Ore.) in the late 1980s and early 1990s. There was a standing joke about the Bureau of Land Management. Capitol Hill staffers often referred to it as the “Bureau of Livestock and Mining” because that bureaucracy favored business rather than environmental interests. To be fair, the Bureau’s mission has been one of “multiple use management” rather than environmental protection per se. But it comes as no surprise to me that the BLM is proceeding with the Trump plan to auction drilling rights at the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. I later spent years researching the political history of ANWR at Temple University.