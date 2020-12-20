The Bulava is a very, very dangerous new ballistic missile that can deliver six independently targeted warheads, each equivalent to 150 kilotons of TNT. Each missile is 60 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The Bulava has an estimated range of 5,200 miles.
Moscow has urged Washington not to postpone the decision on the extension of the arms control deal, characterizing it as the gold standard in the disarmament sphere. President-elect Joe Biden should make a New START extension to 2026 his No. 1 priority.
Joseph DeBor, Arlington