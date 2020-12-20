As a U.S. strategic nuclear submarine force veteran and person who studied Russian in college, I was interested in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s response to the Biden election. Over the past two years, Mr. Putin has offered to extend the U.S.-Russia “New START” Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, ratified by Congress in 2010. President Trump foolishly abandoned this fundamental treaty. It officially expires on Feb. 5, 2021, unless the two countries agree to extend it for five years. It turned out I did not need to speak Russian to appreciate Mr. Putin’s response. On Dec. 12, TASS reported that the Russian Pacific Fleet’s advanced nuclear-submarine Vladimir Monomakh made a salvo launch of four Bulava ballistic missiles from the Sea of Okhotsk to a test range near Arkhangelsk in northwestern Russia.

The Bulava is a very, very dangerous new ballistic missile that can deliver six independently targeted warheads, each equivalent to 150 kilotons of TNT. Each missile is 60 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The Bulava has an estimated range of 5,200 miles. 

Moscow has urged Washington not to postpone the decision on the extension of the arms control deal, characterizing it as the gold standard in the disarmament sphere. President-elect Joe Biden should make a New START extension to 2026 his No. 1 priority.

Joseph DeBor, Arlington