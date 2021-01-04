With all due respect, it’s hard to have any confidence in Mr. Biden given his abysmal track record in such matters. We would do well to remember that under Mr. Biden’s “leadership,” the lethal H1N1 virus spiraled out of control, infecting more than 60 million Americans. That’s more than three times as many people stricken with a deadly virus under his watch than under Mr. Trump’s. And Mr. Biden claims he will “get the virus under control”? Nothing could be more laughable.
Just how badly did Mr. Biden bungle the response to the H1N1 pandemic? Ron Klain, Mr. Biden’s chief of staff during the time H1N1 was overwhelming the country, said: “We did every possible thing wrong. Sixty million Americans got H1N1 in that period of time. And it is purely a fortuity that this isn’t one of the great mass casualty events in American history. It had nothing to do with us doing anything right. It just had to do with luck.”
Clearly, given these awkward yet indisputable facts, Mr. Biden doesn’t engender confidence, and is the last person who should be condemning others’ efforts to contain a pandemic as a “travesty.”
Michael J. DiStefano,
Jamestown, R.I.