Karen Tumulty rightly focused on the president’s concern for Americans “to stand for the rule of law, to preserve the flame of democracy, to keep the promise of America alive.” Traditionally, it’s where we’ve stood as Congress has worked to solve our problems. However, for 40 years, many Americans have become disillusioned by Congress’s failure to address their mounting worries during our postindustrial digital age. Their angst has centered on the broad socioeconomic inequities that were allowed to fester even as their livelihoods began to vanish in the 1980s.