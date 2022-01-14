Thomas Jefferson noted that successful democracy requires a properly educated voting citizenry; he might have added that one has to make use of the education and apply it in one’s political life and activities.
Bob Holmstrom, Leesburg
Karen Tumulty rightly focused on the president’s concern for Americans “to stand for the rule of law, to preserve the flame of democracy, to keep the promise of America alive.” Traditionally, it’s where we’ve stood as Congress has worked to solve our problems. However, for 40 years, many Americans have become disillusioned by Congress’s failure to address their mounting worries during our postindustrial digital age. Their angst has centered on the broad socioeconomic inequities that were allowed to fester even as their livelihoods began to vanish in the 1980s.
With Congress unable to agree on how to help students and workers meet 21st-century demands for higher-skilled labor, it may have been inevitable for someone such as former president Donald Trump to churn up frustration and channel people’s ire against scapegoats such as illegal immigrants. With disinformation streaming from unscrupulous commentators and dishonest politicians, this sense of victimization was further stoked by Mr. Trump into a reason for overturning the 2020 presidential election and attacking the Capitol.
It remains to be seen if this misguided fury will lessen, given that many states already have reacted to suppress our voting rights and undercut the integrity of our vote-counting and vote-certifying systems to support the former president’s false election claims. Congress must act to help educate us, train us and expand our job opportunities; to protect our voting rights; and to prevent the subversion of our democracy. Failure is not an option.
Dale Pappas, Bethesda