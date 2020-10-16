That said, I’m more than ready to see Roe overturned if it happens. It’s puzzling that Republicans have had to ability to do this for about 30 years, but they did not. So, do it, be done with it, then shut up about it and get on with other business.
Bob Bailey, Silver Spring
President Trump, Post columnists and others continue to say that Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala D. Harris should state whether they will try to expand the size of the Supreme Court in an effort to make it less dominated by Republican-nominated justices.
The answer Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris should be giving is simple. The Republicans are the ones already packing the Supreme Court. They have excessively politicized the process for selecting and confirming nominees, and their rules changes and hypocrisy threaten to pack the court with another Republican ideologue.
If the Republicans persist in this effort and force through President Trump’s late-term nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the election, Mr. Biden and the Democrats must consider all available tools to try to make the Supreme Court less politicized, less ideological, and governed more by existing law and court precedent.
Asking Mr. Biden and the Democrats to rule out any available tool to address the horrible damage to the court, its reputation and future rulings caused by the Republicans’ partisan power politics is a foolish diversion that could prevent future efforts to restore democracy and fair play.
Eric N. Lindblom, Takoma Park