The Big Tech social media goliaths don’t want to pay taxes in Maryland, France, India or anywhere else. Who does? The big railroads and utilities made the same arguments in the 19th and 20th centuries. They said it was too hard to figure out the value of tracks or wires going through each state. Of course, it wasn’t. They, and all multistate corporations, now pay taxes on the share of their economic activity in each state. We know too many Americans have been hurt by the coronavirus crisis. A few — Big Tech firms that use our data without paying us — have been big winners. At least they could start paying taxes like the rest of us.