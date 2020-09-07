The editorial indicated voters are “likely wise to the Democrats’ reversal” on their previous support of the measure. I hope that is right, because the distortions and false arguments some Northern Virginia Democrats have brought to the discussion over the past few months have created confusion, uncertainty and cynicism that parallels what we are seeing in national politics. Our “wise voters” should know that a “yes” vote would put Virginia at the forefront of a growing citizen-led movement to rid states of gerrymandering.

Elaine Braverman, Arlington

Many thanks for the editorial underscoring the flaws in the arguments against Amendment 1, the historic redistricting reform measure now on the ballot in Virginia.

Many of Virginia’s Democratic delegates now say that the state’s Supreme Court — most of whose justices were unanimously appointed by the very legislature where the amendment’s chief critics now serve — cannot be trusted to play fair if called on to serve as a backstop for the new redistricting process. No one can predict the future, but we have very good data on the past. Courts have never been known to gerrymander. Legislatures, left to themselves, almost always do.

Essentially, Democratic opponents of the reform are saying “Trust us.” I wish I could. Democrats participated in a bipartisan gerrymander in 2011. They brought gerrymandered maps to the governor’s special session on redistricting in 2018. And in the 2020 legislative session, they tried to kill Amendment 1 with an alternative proposal that leaned Democratic. “This isn’t good enough,” they’re saying. “Walk away from it, and we’ll give you something ever so much better.”

Repeal and replace, anyone?

Lillian Clementi, Arlington

As a Virginian and a Democrat, I support the theory of bipartisan redistricting. In reality, though, I object to Virginia’s declaring unilateral disarmament when Republican-dominated state legislatures elsewhere continue gerrymandering.

Here are three examples among many: Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina have Republican-majority state legislatures responsible for redistricting. According to the Pew Research Center, all three states have roughly the same percentages of Democratic and Republican voters (including citizens who lean toward one party or the other) — somewhere between 40 percent and 44 percent. So, theoretically, they should send more or less the same numbers of Democratic and Republican legislators to the House of Representatives, right? Well, not so fast. Of Georgia’s 14 representatives, nine are Republicans. Five of Kentucky’s six representatives are Republicans. And nine of North Carolina’s 13 House members are Republicans. Even with a new court-ordered congressional map in North Carolina, The Post predicts that eight of those 13 congressional seats will still go to Republicans.

Let’s make a deal: If Kentucky, for one, adopts a bipartisan redistricting system, I’ll support one in Virginia. Until then, I’ll keep the system we have.