I had to pinch myself as I read the July 9 front-page article “Bitcoin miners like Tex. — and its power system.” As the atmosphere heats up, glaciers melt and forests burn, huge rooms (with computers “stacked 20 feet high” along the walls and fans roaring in the ceiling) suck up huge amounts of electrical power “for next to nothing” in Texas as they create fake money — an activity that “has no value” for real human beings in the real world. There are about 70,000 of these lifeless “crypto mines” around the world, and more are being built, with no limits to growth in sight. Either I’m dreaming, or Armageddon has arrived.