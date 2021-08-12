The Democratic Party has long thrown too many of its resources into national campaigns as its opponents have weaseled their way into control at the state level, thus getting the handle on redistricting to guarantee themselves seats they don’t have to compete for. There is no reason to try to serve your constituents if your election is guaranteed by tortuously drawn lines on a map. You’re free to pander to stupidity. You’re safe.
It is unlikely that we will be able to get fairly drawn districts anytime soon through laws. The only solution appears to be for the Democrats to work harder for seats in state government. It is hard, slogging work, but it has to be done.
Howard Schmitt, Green Tree, Pa.