The Aug. 8 news article “Virus surge unsettles Democrats as midterm races take shape” demonstrated how bizarre the political and media landscapes have become. 

Prominent Republicans are daily ranting and blocking efforts to combat the coronavirus, even as cases rise.  Yet the feeling is that Democrats will suffer at the polls. This is an insane spectacle. That it may be true has less to do with reality than with congressional redistricting, which gives disproportionate power to the GOP. In state after state, we see Democratic majorities but Republican-controlled legislatures simply because of gerrymandering. 

The Democratic Party has long thrown too many of its resources into national campaigns as its opponents have weaseled their way into control at the state level, thus getting the handle on redistricting to guarantee themselves seats they don’t have to compete for.  There is no reason to try to serve your constituents if your election is guaranteed by tortuously drawn lines on a map. You’re free to pander to stupidity. You’re safe.

It is unlikely that we will be able to get fairly drawn districts anytime soon through laws. The only solution appears to be for the Democrats to work harder for seats in state government. It is hard, slogging work, but it has to be done.

Howard Schmitt, Green Tree, Pa.