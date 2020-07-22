The July 20 front-page article “Vaccine skeptics fuel black mistrust” was disturbing on many levels.

In the ongoing novel coronavirus health crisis, black Americans desperately need distance from their angst and suspicions about the Tuskegee syphilis study. Clearly, this type of uninformed thinking can result in susceptibility to questionable alliances. The prospect of black Americans denying themselves a potential vaccine because of the Tuskegee study and an alliance with anti-vaccine activists is disturbing. People not taking a vaccination is reminiscent of the Tuskegee study scenario — not receiving vaccinations and only being observed.

Critics may call this a genocidal “experiment” — with no official authorization — but officials will collect data or count the bodies. Instead of mitigating against the coronavirus crisis, black Americans will become the new Tuskegee study-like victims by “withholding” vaccination — prompted by suspect reasoning and misinformed action. And unfortunately, as they wrongly believe about the Tuskegee syphilis study, they will, as stated in the article, “end up like the people in Tuskegee.”

Robert M. White, Silver Spring

The writer is a retired Food and Drug Administration medical reviewer who is researching black medical history for a re-analysis of the Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis.