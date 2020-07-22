Critics may call this a genocidal “experiment” — with no official authorization — but officials will collect data or count the bodies. Instead of mitigating against the coronavirus crisis, black Americans will become the new Tuskegee study-like victims by “withholding” vaccination — prompted by suspect reasoning and misinformed action. And unfortunately, as they wrongly believe about the Tuskegee syphilis study, they will, as stated in the article, “end up like the people in Tuskegee.”
Robert M. White, Silver Spring
The writer is a retired Food and Drug Administration medical reviewer who is researching black medical history for a re-analysis of the Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis.