Ms. Harris was a prolific prosecutor doing what prosecutors are charged and paid to do: prosecute. Don’t forget (as many have), when the crime bill policies were in full effect, “mandatory minimum,” “three strikes you’re out,” etc. — which ignited mass incarceration of young Black males and the pipeline into the criminal justice system (and were later determined to be colossal and blundering mistakes) — who was screaming the loudest for more police protection and safer communities were the likely victims of drive-by shootings, crack dealing, murders, assaults, carjacking, home invasions, etc.: Black people. So the sista was just doing her job.
White husband? Life is short. You love who you love. Ms. Harris’s personal life and marriage comes under what I like to call “noneya” — none of your business.
God has his hands all over this. Any Black man who doesn’t support her is a fool.
Walt Carr, Columbia