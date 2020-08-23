Regarding Paul Butler’s Aug. 19 op-ed, “Black men should be cheering Harris”:

Black men definitely should be cheering the selection of Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) as the Democratic nominee to be vice president. I’ve been one for more than eight decades and, as one might imagine, I’ve had my fair share of annoyances with some aspects of Black issues from time to time. Pointedly, it usually has something to do with dumb stuff, such as wasted time and energy on frivolous matters, or clueless race personalities who don’t know or seek to know our rich and evolving history.

Ms. Harris was a prolific prosecutor doing what prosecutors are charged and paid to do: prosecute. Don’t forget (as many have), when the crime bill policies were in full effect, “mandatory minimum,” “three strikes you’re out,” etc. — which ignited mass incarceration of young Black males and the pipeline into the criminal justice system (and were later determined to be colossal and blundering mistakes) — who was screaming the loudest for more police protection and safer communities were the likely victims of drive-by shootings, crack dealing, murders, assaults, carjacking, home invasions, etc.: Black people. So the sista was just doing her job.

White husband? Life is short. You love who you love. Ms. Harris’s personal life and marriage comes under what I like to call “noneya” — none of your business.

God has his hands all over this. Any Black man who doesn’t support her is a fool.

Walt CarrColumbia