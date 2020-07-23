I take issue with that. After more than four years of Mr. Trump’s ugliness, his thousands of lies, his racist comments, his breaking of every social norm, his actions that weaken the rule of law and our most important democratic institutions, millions of Americans, including Republican leadership, for whatever reason, continue to encourage and enable a man who is openly dangerous and horrendous. The answer must be “It’s both him and us” who have allowed him to continue his destructive ways.
If Mr. Trump should (hopefully) lose the election, he will just go on in private life continuing his madness and millions will still believe every outrageous thought and word he utters. He would never have gotten away with all he has done and will continue to do, even as a private citizen, without the eager support of millions of our fellow citizens who should have known better. There are no excuses for that.
Peter Theil, Washington